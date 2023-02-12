Vic Fangio Signs Two-Week Contract To Help Eagles Prepare For Chiefs In Odd, Secretive Deal Before Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Vic Fangio will be the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins next season, but he’s been busy for the last two weeks helping out the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN is reporting that after the NFC championship game, the Eagles signed a two-week deal with Fangio to help the team prepare for Super Bowl LVII. Fangio was brought in to help gain some insight into the Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense which he faced multiple times during his time as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

The Birds were reportedly in touch with Fangio about taking on a consulting role earlier this season. He turned them down and chose instead to keep his schedule open.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fangio has relationships with the Eagles coaching staff on both sides of the ball, and that helped seal the arrangement.

Fangio has been coaching in the NFL since 1986. Since he’s now under contract with the Eagles, if they win the Super Bowl, he’ll get a ring. That would be the first of his lengthy career.

Is This Going To Become A Trend?

Once the Super Bowl is in the books, Fangio will officially sign his three-year deal with the Dolphins, It’ll make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL and carries an option for a fourth season.

How the Eagles managed to keep this under wraps for two weeks until Super Bowl Sunday is unbelievable. Kind of a bummer for sports media too. It would’ve been another storyline to beat to death like the “Kelce Bowl.”

It’ll be interesting to see if this becomes a new thing in the years to come. Teams signing short-term deals with consultants with specialized knowledge specific to their Super Bowl opponent.

Seems like a brilliant move, that, like so many other brilliant moves, could spawn a trend that gets way out of hand.

