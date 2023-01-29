Dolphins Make Vic Fangio NFL’s Highest-Paid Coordinator

Videos by OutKick

One of the best defensive coaches in football is taking his talents to South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Fangio joins the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator after spending this season as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Previously, he went just 19-30 in three seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach. But he has had success as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts

The hire could bring major improvements to the Dolphins’ defense. Fangio has spent 22 years as either a defensive coordinator or head coach. During that time, his defenses have finished in the top 10 of points allowed or yardage allowed 10 times.

Fangio’s deal with the Dolphins is a three-year contract with a fourth-year team option. The exact dollar amounts have not been disclosed.

Vic Fangio is a huge get for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins finished the 2022 regular season 9-8. They lost a close one to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round to send them into their offseason.

Miami showed flashes of greatness this season but was quickly humbled by repeated head injuries to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Still, the club remains committed to Tagovailoa and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. And the hire of Fangio proves the team is willing to get them the help they need.