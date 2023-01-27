Tua Tagovailoa Still In Concussion Protocol A Month Later

Videos by OutKick

The Tua Tagovailoa concussion saga continues.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback entered concussion protocol on Dec. 26 — 32 days ago — and still has not been cleared to participate in football activities.

A source told ESPN that Tagovailoa’s time in the protocol has been deliberate. During the past month, he has met with multiple doctors and specialists, and the source claims his recovery remains on track.

As the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health, Tagovailoa will not partake in next week’s Pro Bowl Games. He had previously been named a first alternate Pro Bowler in the event that Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes do not participate.

Burrow and Mahomes face each other in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol three times during the 2022 season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns this season while leading the NFL in passer rating.

Just imagine his numbers if he had stayed healthy.

Tagovailoa missed the better part of six games after suffering concussions in Week 4 and Week 16. Another injury in Week 3 launched an NFLPA investigation, which resulted in a stricter concussion protocol league-wide.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has already named Tagovailoa the starter for the 2023 season. Doctors say he has not suffered any setbacks and they do not believe his concussions make him more susceptible to head injuries moving forward.

And if you ask Tagovailoa’s trainer, Nick Hicks, he’ll be the QB1 for many years moving forward.

I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time 😂 get over it. 😭😭😭 — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) December 29, 2022

Still, Tagovailoa remains on his rookie contract, and the Dolphins have until May 1 to exercise the fifth-year option on that contract.