Veronika Rajek, The Paige Spiranac Of Instagram Bikini Modeling, Dreams Of Making Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The world’s top Instagram bikini influencer, Veronika Rajek, says there’s one career industry goal she hasn’t accomplished that is on her bucket list.

The woman who claims her body is “too dangerous” for the Internet, says she wants to pose for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. “My goal was always to be a Victoria’s Secret model because I am five-foot-eleven, I am 125 pounds and I work hard,” Rajek told British tabloid The Sun. “My biggest dream now is to be on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated.’

Eh, we have some bad news for the birthday girl who turned 27 on Monday. The SI editorial team has pivoted quite a bit away from big boobs and thin frames. It’s going to take a miracle for you to make that magazine.

But, hey, who are we to kill a woman’s dreams? Keep striving!

“These days they sometimes use people who I don’t think play any sport, so I think I can be a Sports Illustrated model. This is my goal and my dream — and also just to carry on doing what I love and be a model,” Rajek added.

Even without the SI swimsuit gig, Rajek has reached the Instagram mountaintop where there are only so many bikini poses left in her arsenal. It’s time to start thinking about reaching those career goals before her run ends as some other model with big boobs on a thin frame steps into her shoes.

“I have a lot of new projects I don’t want to talk about because I believe in them and am afraid to talk about them,” she told the outlet. “I am working on a new project and I hope it will be something big and I have some good people around me.

“I love to be in a bikini which is why I love it in Mexico because it’s always hot.”

Don’t cry for Veronika and her SI dreams that are dwindling by the day. She still has 4 million followers, she makes headlines around the world because tabloid outlets love pageviews and she travels to all the best vacation destinations to wear bikinis.

Life could be worse. Hang in there, girlfriend.