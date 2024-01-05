Veronika Rajek Looks To Avoid An Unlucky Year By Breaking Out Her Short Shorts

Videos by OutKick

Who wears short shorts? Veronika Rajek wears short shorts. But the Instagram star doesn’t just do so strictly for attention.

She has a very good reason for breaking out her short shorts. She’s trying to avoid an unlucky 2024. Look, I don’t get how a lot of what goes on around me on a daily basis works.

That said, I fully understand how posting a random photo of yourself to avoid the unluckiest year of your life works. I use a calculator by the way, so don’t ask me to show you my work.

Why would Veronika, who enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, feel the need to “Post a random photo otherwise 2024 gonna be the unluckiest year of your life?”

Veronika Rajek is doing all she can to avoid the unluckiest year of her life pic.twitter.com/awhUj3knby — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 5, 2024

Well 2023 wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the 27-year-old. Last year, as she explained earlier this week in a “Sorry for having great tits and correct opinions” t-shirt, was full of ups and downs.

Veronika said, “2023 was full of ups & downs, but thanks to socials we can show off only the nice shiny moments.”

She then broke it down by listing some of those ups and downs. She continued, “In 2023, I cried, I had scooter accident, I lost my teeth, I was angry, I was sad.”

Veronika Rajek Is Looking Forward To A Strong 2024

Those were obviously some of the low points. Not to mention the fact that she went 0-3 in shooting her shot with NFL players, but it wasn’t at all a lost year.

Veronika had some high points as well. She highlighted a couple of those as she looked back on the year that was. She said, “I learned how to deal with fake people, I achieved few of my dreams.. and hundreds of yadi yadi yada things.”

She’s almost certainly filing the millions of Instagram followers she gained under “yadi yadi yada things.” That’s nothing to gloss over. Many others have popped up on the internet’s radar and faded away as quickly as they made their first major appearance.

Instagram model Veronika Rajek attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

Veronika’s managed to hold it steady and she knows exactly why that is, adding “But the most valuable lesson of 2023 was, that if you want something, you must fight for it. Fighting for my piece of spotlight has proven me, that many care only for themselves and that empathy and honesty is for them just a facade.”

“So, let’s play next levels in 2024 coz I’m good player. See you in the new year in always glamorous looks.”

What a reflection followed by a look ahead to what’s to come. Toss those roses at her feet this was incredible. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time.

Was Veronika Rajek going to cave to the pressure or was she going to continue her pursuit of greatness? We got our answer and that’s why the successful Instagram model felt the need to not leave her year up to chance.

Luck is on her side and big things are coming this year.