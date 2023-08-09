Veronika Rajek Is Bouncing Around Italy, Kayla Simmons Flashes In Greece & Johnny Manziel Watched Zero Tape With The Browns

Videos by OutKick

It’s already hump day

Man this week is flying by. Hump day is already here and we’re a day closer to preseason football that runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Sure the stars won’t see much, if any action, this early in the preseason, but football is back and I’ll take it in any form at this point.

First things first, we all need to make it through hump day in one piece. While we don’t have an amazing L.A. Don story lined up, like we had yesterday, there’s still plenty of entertainment ready to roll.

That includes a stacked “Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like,” if you ask me. We’ll get to that shortly.

The first thing we’ll take a look at this morning is a car flying into the second-floor of a house.

20-year-old Pennsylvania man launched a car into the second-floor of a house

The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital on Sunday at around 3:15 pm after crashing his car into the second-floor of a home.

20-year-old Evan Miller of Lewistown, Pennsylvania was traveling at at high rate of speed when his vehicle veered off of the road and into a field. A change in elevation between the field and the house led to the vehicle becoming airborne.

After flying through the air the vehicle landed in the second-floor of the home.

Man launched his car into second-floor of home (Image Credit: Junction Fire Company)

As a result of the crash charges are pending against the 20-year-old man. Those charges include aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

According to the state police, an investigation of the crash determined that the crash was intentional. That’s right, according to the police, flying into the second-floor of the home was all part of Miller’s plan.

There was no reason given as to why the 20-year-old wanted to intentionally launch his car into the house, although I’m confident that whatever the reason his actions were warranted.

There were three people in the house at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported among them.

The Junction Fire Company, who responded to the accident, stayed on the scene for a few hours to help the homeowners tarp up the hole left in their house.

Car after it was removed from the second-floor of the house (Image Credit: Junction Fire Company)

Maybe the guy missed a Taylor Swift concert thanks to someone who lives at the house mixing the dates up. That’s definitely a reaction Swifties would have.

There might be a couple more reports of vehicles being launched into a house after this one. According to a Swifie on TikTok, she and her friends missed a Taylor Swift concert last month because she mixed the dates up.

In a video with more than 16 million views, the fan checks the tickets on the way to the concert and realizes that the tickets were actually for the day before. In what she calls her “Biggest f*ckup of my life” she had to break the news to her friends.

So what happened after her friends found out? Well she documented that as well. They didn’t take the news well, but considering she wasn’t standing on the side of the road alone they dealt with it relatively well.

That’s a tough one to comeback from. If her friends are still her friends you can bet that’s the last time they let her handle the concert tickets.

Mowing/edging

There was another lesson to be learned from my whole Monday mowing/edging debacle. It’s that living in a community that has an HOA sucks.

Chris B. writes:

Hi, Sean – you’re filling in admirably while Joe serves out his suspension…but the real lesson is “never live in an HOA neighborhood.”

Best,

Chris

I’d love to disagree, but I can’t. HOAs are the worst. I get the whole making sure that the neighborhood isn’t turned into a shithole, but we’ve received some interesting letters over the last few years and almost none from them prior to that.

We’ve lived here for more than 15 years, and as people in general have decided they need to be telling others what to do, the HOA has followed suit.

When we eventually move one of the requirements is going to have to be that there’s no HOA. Have a good one and remember, more football and the weekend are almost here.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

MLB RBI Leaders, 2023 so far:



100 Matt Olson 😮

99

98

97

96

95

94

93

92

91

90

89 Adolis García

88

87

86

85 Pete Alonso

84

83 Shohei Ohtani

82 Kyle Tucker

81 Freddie Freeman

80 Nolan Arenado

79 Ozzie Albies, Rafael Devers, Josh Naylorpic.twitter.com/yvVqjDP50x — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 9, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

When Netflix turns your 21st failed

marriage into the number one sports documentary in the country: pic.twitter.com/yHl2fMQ7Gn — angrybrownsfans (@angrybrownsfans) August 9, 2023

On Monday, reports emerged that the Orioles had indefinitely suspended broadcaster Kevin Brown after comments on the team’s losing record against the Rays.



Tonight, Camden Yards is chanting “Free Kevin Brown.”

pic.twitter.com/YC30oaSVHa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2023

The bag fries belong to dad. Everybody knows that. It’s natural law. pic.twitter.com/gVwOqDxvre — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 9, 2023

"The Transformers: The Movie" debuted in US theatres today in 1986. It was the final film to which Orson Welles contributed before his death. #80s #80smovies #1980s pic.twitter.com/iXM403Ql3C — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) August 8, 2023

Umpire Laz Diaz missed 21 calls in the #Yankees #WhiteSox game and 14 went against the Yankees.



He had a lower correct call rate than Angel Hernandez did on Sunday.



After 8 innings of bad calls, Aaron Boone exploded, was ejected, and gave his best Laz Diaz impression. pic.twitter.com/VdKAuqZzgO — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) August 8, 2023

How does someone pay their bills umpiring baseball games this way? pic.twitter.com/IdGFkvNxtQ — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) August 8, 2023

Johnny Manziel admitted in his new Netflix documentary that he watched ZERO tape during his time with the #Browns.



Their GM called his agent: “His iPad hours is 0.00!” 😳



pic.twitter.com/i1Q1SfVacE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2023

Never let ‘em know your next move pic.twitter.com/YFXdSDtvNS — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) August 9, 2023