Veronika Rajek Dominates Halloween As ‘Miss America’ In Her American Flag Bikini

Not all Halloween costumes are created equally. Some put in a ton of effort on the visual alone while others look to add some meaning to go along with their costumes. This year Veronika Rajek’s costume included a message about her love of the US of A.

That’s right, while a lot of people were wondering what Heidi Klum was going to do for her annual Halloween party, I had my sights set on some of Instagram’s notable talent. That includes Rajek, who knows a thing or two about getting noticed.

Veronika Rajek in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

Look, nothing against Heidi, but she’s focused on being as over-the-top as she possibly can. Her peacock costume this year, that included several other people serving as her feathers, hit that mark.

That’s about as over-the-top as you can get with a Halloween costume. Rajek’s strategy was a little different. She wasn’t trying to grab attention with a shocking costume or even a scary one for that matter.

The Slovakian model took the opportunity to share her love for the country she now calls home.

“This year I didn’t choose scary outfit, because there is already enough scariness in this world. I chose something what I love and that is the United States of America. Obviously, lot of you will be commenting why I didn’t wear flag of my own country, well actually, I did,” Rajek said.

“I wore US flag theme costume, because this country gave me opportunities, better life and spreaded out wings that had been always cut and burned where I was born. For some this opinion may seem harsh, but it’s from my own life experiences.”

From there Rajek encouraged those who like socialism to move to a country that practices it.

Veronika Rajek Is A Fan Favorite For A Reason

You can accuse Rajek of breaking out the American flag bikini too often if you want to. Go right ahead. You’re not going to catch me doing that.

The content the 27-year-old creates with the bikini, along with the messages that often accompany said content, are far too strong for such criticism.

Rajek’s on top of her game right now, living her dream, all while spreading peace and love. If that’s not Miss America material I don’t know what is.

You’re not going to find a more dominant Halloween performance out there than this one.