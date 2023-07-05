Veronika Rajek Showed Her Love For The USA In A Tiny American Flag Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Veronika Rajek bounced back from a nasty e-scooter accident last month in record time. Whether it was great doctors who helped get her back so quickly, or the magic of the internet played a part in the recovery process, we may never know.

What we do know is that she immediately went back to work doing what she does best, shaping the hearts and minds of her more than 5 million Instagram followers. That didn’t stop this week for the Fourth of July holiday either.

A guest and Veronika Rajek in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

The influencer, who recently expanded her game into the world of Tour de France, showed her love for the USA this extended holiday weekend. Rajek might have been born in Slovakia, and might currently call Mexico home, but she spends a lot of time in the United States.

Because of her frequent trips to the US, Rajek’s grown to love our great country. She spread the love over a few days with various looks at her American flag themed bikini. An item she picked up weeks ago for the special occasion.

After a couple of teasers leading up to July 4, she shared a message on Independence Day. She said, “I declare the dependence to the nation and flag of the United States of America 🇺🇸❤️ Let’s celebrate #4thofjuly properly 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

Slovakian influencer shows her love for the USA (Image Credit: Veronika Rajek)

Talk about setting off some fireworks on the Fourth of July. The message that went along with Rajek’s fireworks display was received loud and clear by her followers.

Some of them decided to chime in on the display in the comment section. A quick scroll through them and you don’t see anything but love and why wouldn’t you?

Veronika Rajek Loves The United States And So Do Her Followers

One, an apparent friend, commented, “God Bless America and God Bless my dear friend Veronika 🇺🇸.”

“Merica,” another simply weighed in with.

There were a couple who went with the more formal Goddess title like this one, “A most Happy 4th to you too, Goddess Veronika!”

Another one of Rajek’s fans pointed out the obvious, her fireworks display likely overshadowed any others that were put on, “Fireworks just became the second most eye catching display today.”

Well done all around by Rajek. The message, the bikini, and the social media fireworks display she put on, were all on point.