Instagram Star Veronika Rajek’s Face Makes Miraculous Recovery After Nasty e-Scooter Accident

updated

That was fast.

International Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek, who has made all sorts of headlines on U.S. soil for her love of Tom Brady and numerous other tabloid headline-grabbing moments, is officially all healed up after a nasty e-scooter crash in Italy.

This week, Rajek, who is working this summer as a Tour de France influencer, announced the accident had knocked out two of her teeth and her face had been battered by the crash, but the Slovakian stunner made a shocking announcement Thursday morning — HER FACE IS BACK.

Yes, that was FAST AF. Let this be a lesson to all the D-list Instagram influencers — you don’t heal as fast as the A-listers and you don’t have the dentists at your disposal like the Rajeks of the world who have 5 million-plus followers and dentists lining up at their doors to fix e-scooter crash teeth.

Rajek’s face earlier this week:

Rajek’s face this morning on Instagram Story:

Veronika Rajek face fixed e-scooter accident

Wait, what happened to the cut over the upper lip? You know an Instagram D-lister would be sporting a scab for at least two weeks and then the annoying red spot once the scab falls off for another two weeks. Meanwhile, an A-lister is off the disabled list like 3-4 days after going face-first into the pavement.

Veronika hasn’t missed a beat.

Veronika Rajek

Written by Joe Kinsey

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America.

Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league.

Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.

