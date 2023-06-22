Instagram Star Veronika Rajek’s Face Makes Miraculous Recovery After Nasty e-Scooter Accident

Videos by OutKick

That was fast.

International Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek, who has made all sorts of headlines on U.S. soil for her love of Tom Brady and numerous other tabloid headline-grabbing moments, is officially all healed up after a nasty e-scooter crash in Italy.

This week, Rajek, who is working this summer as a Tour de France influencer, announced the accident had knocked out two of her teeth and her face had been battered by the crash, but the Slovakian stunner made a shocking announcement Thursday morning — HER FACE IS BACK.

Yes, that was FAST AF. Let this be a lesson to all the D-list Instagram influencers — you don’t heal as fast as the A-listers and you don’t have the dentists at your disposal like the Rajeks of the world who have 5 million-plus followers and dentists lining up at their doors to fix e-scooter crash teeth.

Rajek’s face earlier this week:

Rajek’s face this morning on Instagram Story:

Wait, what happened to the cut over the upper lip? You know an Instagram D-lister would be sporting a scab for at least two weeks and then the annoying red spot once the scab falls off for another two weeks. Meanwhile, an A-lister is off the disabled list like 3-4 days after going face-first into the pavement.

Veronika hasn’t missed a beat.