Instagram Star Veronika Rajek Suffers Horrific e-Scooter Accident, Busts Two Teeth, Vows To Fix Her Smile ‘ASAP’

You can add Instagram superstar to the injured list.

The viral sensation, who just made news late last week by becoming a Tour de France influencer and promising the green jersey winner a special prize — her green shirt, has suffered a brutal e-scooter accident and ended up in an Italian hospital.

Many of you know Rajek as the woman who was ready to risk it all for Tom Brady and who has a body “too dangerous for the Internet.” She’s been an influencer on all sorts of topics, but she turned heads last week when news broke that she’d be concentrating on this year’s Tour.

Now she’s recovering from this scooter accident that will have her on the content shelf for the foreseeable future.

“A lot of you have been asking what happened,” Rajek wrote Monday. “I’d be really happy to tell you some thrilling story, and put me into the Chuck Norris role, but I had such a coincidental e-scooter accident. I cannot believe that such a weird set of things happened to me.”

The Slovakian, who has routinely professed they’re 100% real, says she was out getting Italian ice cream when she hopped on a scooter and “crossed the road through city tram rails and after that I just remember white pedestrian cross walk and my face kissing the street asphalt.”

We’re talking about a collision with the pavement like Tour de France riders crashing and smashing their faces.

“I flew 4m (13ft) and I maintained in a lying position for 4-5 minutes, traumatized and shook. I was totally in shock, friends talking to me if I react and if I can move, but the only thing what I was looking for were my 2 busted teeth.

“Nobody from my friends who was with me also on the escooters, did not understand what happened, but later that night we reorganized that on that white cross walk was painted in white, manhole steel drain, and I was crossing the rails, the greace from the tram fork with combination of slippery white painted steel drain cause the scooter just slip underneath me and draged me down with its waight to the ground.”

Again, she’s Slovakian and in shock from having two of her teeth busted. Give her a break on spelling.

Rajek says doctors checked her for head and back injuries, but it turns out she escaped without serious damage other than a trip to the dentist to fix her teeth.

“I will fix my smile and my life goes back on track asap,” she vowed to her fans. “That’s life [sh-t emoji] happens.”