Vegas Golden Knights Raise Stanley Cup Banner Using A Slot Machine!

Vegas gonna Vegas!

The Vegas Golden Knights raised their Stanley Cup championship banner Tuesday night with all the glitz and the glam that only Vegas could provide.

The ceremony began with a makeshift “Sword in the Stone” skit where the Golden Knight mascot pulled out his sword before knighting team captain Mark Stone who came out skating with the Cup above his head. After skating around the rink to a cheering (and drunk) Vegas crowd, he eventually placed it aside a table next to a DAMN GIANT SLOT MACHINE.

The Vegas Golden Knights' banner ceremony is unreal 😱 pic.twitter.com/Xyi5e2MZ9m — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2023

GOLDEN KNIGHTS WITH A TOTAL VEGAS CEREMONY

Stone then did what 10s of millions of Vegas tourists do every year and pulled the slot handle – only this time, he hit the jackpot with all three bars coming up with the Stanley Cup logo. The banner was then unveiled with the team surrounding it. The banner by the way is in the shape of a knight’s emblem – pretty bad ass.

Banner ceremonies are always a bit cringe from time to time but Vegas did a solid job here – although I would have went with better music than the as-to-be-expected cheesy medieval times music. But hey, at least it was better than the Tampa Bay Rays who have a banner hanging for advancing to a Wild Card series that they didn’t even win!

Las Vegas Knights use a slot machine for their Stanley Cup banner. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS WON THEIR HOME OPENER

For those that aren’t diehard hockey fans, to realize how instrumental the Knights have been; in just six years as a franchise they have won three Division Championships, two Conference Championships and won the Stanley Cup last year.

And there was no way they were losing on banner night as they defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1.