Golden Knights Will Sell Championship Ring Replicas…For An Outrageous Price

If you happen to have an extra $75,000 just lying around, you can purchase a replica of the Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Championship rings.

The players and coaches received their championship bling at a ceremony on Sunday night. To be fair, the rings are beautiful.

The ring in all its Golden Glory 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ydmOhgl5Lu — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 9, 2023

Designed in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, each ring contains roughly 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds. Symbolism and unique features abound within the design of the ring as well:

The top is detachable and can be worn as a pendant.

Inside the ring sits a replica of T-Mobile Arena as it appeared for the series-clinching Game 5 win against the Florida Panthers. Nine little stars adorn the ice, marking where each Vegas goal was scored in the decisive game.

The phrase “Cup in Six” is engraved inside the band of the ring, honoring owner Bill Foley’s bold prediction that Vegas would win the Stanley cup shortly after becoming a franchise.

Team mottos “Vegan Born” and “Always Advance” adorn the sides of the ring.

There’s more of these Easter Eggs in the design of the ring, but you get the picture. Vegas went all out to create this incredible championship jewelry.

And now, you can have one too! Just fork over 75 G’s and you’ll be all set.

Golden Knights Price Tag Is Justified, But Fans Will Want to Use Their Money Elsewhere

While some Golden Knights fans will pay that price for a bit of team history, it will rightfully intimidate many others.

Here are some numbers that put into perspective how crazy that price tag is:

With that amount of money, you could buy the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.

According to Forbes, the state with the highest amount of annual income per person in 2023 was New York, with just under $75,000.

The average American spends between $250-$550 per month on groceries. Even if you take the higher end of the range, you could buy over 11-years worth of groceries.

Don’t get me wrong, something with that level of craftsmanship deserves that kind of price tag. But Vegas shouldn’t expect the rings to sell out anytime soon.