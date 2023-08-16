Golden Knights Mark Stone Tells Pat McAfee About Scoring Hat Trick, Hoisting Stanley Cup With Broken Wrist

Videos by OutKick

Add Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to the list of dudes who prove that hockey players are just built different.

The Stanley Cup champ appeared on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show. In the interview, he revealed what he was dealing with when he threw down one of his signature performances.

Stone potted three goals in Vegas‘ Cup-clinching Game 5 win over the Florida Panthers. That’s impressive, but even more impressive when you realize he did it with a broken wrist.

Stone was asked to confirm this, and said that yes, indeed, he was battling a fracture.

“Yeah, unfortunately, I took a whack in the first period and fractured my… what would that be,” Stone said, seemingly try to suss out his left from his right. “My left wrist, I guess. And, y’know, I took a few things in between periods to make sure that she was good to go for the last one because I didn’t want to keep playing knowing I did that.”

Of course, after he got his name written on the score sheet a few times, the work wasn’t done for that beat-up wrist that Mr. Stone was dealing with. As the captain, Stone was responsible for hoisting that baby above his head before anyone else, despite the bum wrist.

“Had to make sure it was dialed in to lift the trophy too,” he said.

Surely, adrenaline and the excitement of having accomplished a lifelong dream would make lifting that 34.5-pound piece of hockey hardware easy, even with the ol’ musculoskeletal system isn’t at 100%.

Stone talked about Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk who played in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup FInal with a broken sternum. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

Stone And McAfee Talked About Hockey’s Special Brand Of Toughness

McAfee mentioned how for whatever reason, hockey is the last sport where injuries are kept under wraps.

For instance, they discussed Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk’s now-infamous broken sternum. He sustained the injury thanks to a brutal, clean hit from Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar in Game 3. Tkachuk played in Game 4 but had to sit out Game 5.

Stone said that hockey players just do anything to win and that they’re no different than other athletes, to which McAfee told him he was wrong.

“No, your sport is different,” McAfee said before saying there’d be a different reaction to a story like Tkachuk’s in the NFL. “If that story came out about the sternum thing there’d be lawsuits. Rules would have to change in our sport. There’d be people protesting the sport as a whole.”

McAfee talked about how hockey is the only sport left that still reveres old-school toughness like the kind demonstrated by Stone and Tkachuk.

“I hope it never changes,” he said.

