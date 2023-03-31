Tampa Bay Rays Unveil Sports Saddest Banner For Making A Wild-Card Series That They Lost

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken society’s “participation trophy” mindset to a whole new level, by celebrating the lowest form of mediocrity.

The 2022 Rays earned an American League Wild Card but then lost in two straight games to the Cleveland Guardians.

During Thursday’s season opener, the team unveiled its 2022 AL Wild Card banner for all Rays fans to cringe in unison over.

Honestly, I’m embarrassed for their fanbase.

The Rays just unveiled a 2022 Wild Card banner at the Trop…



In a series they were swept 2-0, scoring just one run. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/6938Ghtyyi — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) March 30, 2023

WE NEED TO STOP LYING TO OURSELVES

Woof.

It’s one thing for children to receive participation ribbons and trophies (although that can have its own detrimental effects.) It’s a whole different thing for professional sports franchises raising a damn banner for such miniscule feats of glory.

There are 15 teams in the American League. In making the Wild Card round last season, the Rays were 1 of 6 teams in the AL to make the playoffs.

WE ARE CELEBRATING BEING IN THE TOP 40% NOW?

Instead of Oprah Winfrey screaming, “You get a car! And you get a car! And youuu get a car!” she should make her comeback by handing out banners to teams.

The Tampa Bay Rays should have known better. Just look at these other pathetic self-aggrandizing pseudo accomplishments from around the sports world.

The WNBA’s Washington Mystic decided to celebrate their attendance record



The Milwaukee Brewers wanted to punish themselves by remembering this colossal failure in 2020



For some reason the Miami Heat felt the need to retire Dolphins quarterback Dan Marion’s number, as well as Michael Jordan – who uhm, never even played for the Heat.

