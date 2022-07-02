Variety Alters Statement by Ezra Miller Victim to Conform to Miller’s Pronouns

Actor Ezra Miller has become a fairly high profile Hollywood star in recent years, appearing in 2017’s Justice League, the Fantastic Beasts series, and the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Despite the stardom, Miller has been accused of harassing multiple individuals over the years, including a recent arrest in Hawaii for throwing a chair that hit a woman in the forehead.

There have also been restraining orders issued against Miller due to parents complaining about disturbing incidents involving their children:

The first, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, was by parents of a now-18-year-old from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota, who claim Miller manipulated their daughter when she was between the ages of 12 and 18. The second was by parents of a current 12-year-old in Massachusetts that involves an incident that occurred just days before their alleged confrontation with Nadia in Berlin.

Miller uses “they/them” pronouns, which makes Variety’s description of events like the above especially difficult to follow.

In a lengthy story detailing several other allegations of abuse by the actor, Variety reported on a woman’s story of Miller’s physical violence against her at a bar in Iceland in 2020.

The woman’s actual version of the story described Miller as a man, using he/him pronouns to explain what unfolded.

Instead of reporting the alleged victim’s statement word for word, Variety chose to edit it and use Miller’s preferred pronouns instead:

“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” she said. “All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’” (At the time of the interview, it was unclear whether the woman was aware Miller uses they/them pronouns.)

The woman clearly experienced the assault as coming from a biological man who was easily and immediately able to physically overwhelm her, but instead they deferred to the desire of Ezra Miller to be referred to as a they.

Somehow, the same ideology that says it’s imperative to “believe all women,” and stand up for women’s rights, has no problem erasing a woman’s traumatic physical experience if it conflicts with their desire to conform to the current progressive milieu.

Variety is quite obviously more concerned with offending Miller than with accurately reflecting what a female victim said and how it affected her.

Maybe for this tremendous act of bravery, Variety will one day be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom like another one of their ideological allies, Megan Rapinoe.