Vanessa Bryant, Widow of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Awarded $16M In Crash Photos Lawsuit

Vannesa Bryant sued LA County for mishandling photos taken at the helicopter crash scene that took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Alene Tchekmedyian, the case involving Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was decided Wednesday.

The jury found favor with Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County deputies for mishandling photos of Kobe’s death scene.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant will be awarded $16 million for the legal win. Chris Chester — who lost his wife and daughter in the incident, and joined Vanessa’s lawsuit — was awarded $15 million.

LA COUNTY DEPUTIES UNDER FIRE FOR ‘LAUGHING’ AT GRISLY IMAGES OF KOBE BRYANT’S HELICOPTER CRASH

Responders that tended to the helicopter crash, near the hills of Calabasas, took photographs of the scene and reportedly shared them among friends and family.

Security footage during the hearings showed a deputy sharing the picture at a bar. Vanessa Bryant claimed that the firefighters and sheriff’s deputies “were allowed to take unnecessary close-up photos of human remains around the site,” as relayed by the Times’ report.

During hearings, Vanessa’s attorney Luis Li said, “January 26, 2020, was the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life. The county made it much worse. They poured salt in an open wound and rubbed it in.”

Jury finds in favor of Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, awarding $16 million to Bryant and $15 million to Chester, in photo sharing by deputies and firefighters — Alene Tchekmedyian (@AleneTchek) August 24, 2022

Stay with OutKick as the story develops

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela