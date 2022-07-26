Jets Tight End C.J. Uzomah Wears T-Shirt With Zach Wilson As Time Person of the Year

Zach Wilson might be the NFL’s new most popular player.

After the rumors of his alleged affair with one of his mom’s friends, his profile both inside and outside the league has skyrocketed.

Interest in his jersey went through the roof and his street cred among fellow athletes has also received a massive boost.

Now his teammates are getting into the game as well.

Jets Tight End C.J. Uzomah showed up at training camp on Tuesday wearing the internet’s favorite meme on a t-shirt:

Uzomah was one of the teammates with Wilson at their Gozzer Ranch getaway in Idaho recently, after which Wilson gave one of the best quotes you’ll ever see: “what I miss?”

Now he’s showing support for his quarterback with the photoshopped image of Wilson as “Time Person of the Year.” Although noticeably absent was the initial caption of the fake magazine cover:

It’s obvious that this story has been a significant topic of conversation amongst NFL players, but it’s incredible to see it make its way into the locker room. Hopefully there will be video to emerge soon of Wilson’s reaction to seeing the shirt.

Uzomah’s long been a fan favorite in Cincinnati, and if he keeps this up, he’ll be a favorite of Jets fans in no time.