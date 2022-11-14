Virginia Basketball Game Cancelled Following Deaths

Virginia won’t play basketball as scheduled Monday night.

The Cavaliers were slated to play the University of Northern Iowa in Charlottesville tonight, but the game has been canceled after three football players were murdered.

Virginia's game tonight against Northern Iowa has been cancelled due to the tragic events in Charlottesville, according to an announcement from university president Jim Ryan.



Everyone please say a prayer. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2022

Former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of murdering current players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Jones is accused of killing all three in a brutal Sunday night massacre on UVA’s campus. He was taken into police custody late Monday morning.

While details on the evil and horrific murders are very minimal at this point, it’s clear the entire University of Virginia community is shattered and hurting.

Three young men with their whole lives ahead of them are now dead. It’s 100% completely appropriate to not play basketball tonight.

UPDATE: Police have arrested alleged University of Virginia murderer Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.



He's accused of murdering three UVA football players in cold blood.



Justice must be served! https://t.co/RDmKFV1vsH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 14, 2022

It also wouldn’t be shocking if UVA’s weekend football game against Coastal Carolina is called off. It’s hard to imagine you can ask the locker room to take the field after what has happened.

We’re talking about young men who simply aren’t equipped to handle this kind of tragedy. Nobody really is.

UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were murdered Sunday night. (Credit: UVA Football)

Continue to check back for the latest updates on the developing situation at UVA as we have them. It’s a brutally tragic and evil event that has shattered a peaceful community.