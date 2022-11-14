Alleged UVA Murderer Captured, Three Football Players Dead

Alleged UVA murderer Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been arrested.

During a late Monday morning press conference, the University of Virginia police announced that Jones has been taken into custody.

It’s not known at this moment how Christopher Darnell Jones was captured by the authorities.

The former UVA Cavaliers football player is accused of murdering D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

The shootings occurred Sunday night on UVA’s campus, and two other people are also injured. Jones had been on the run ever since the murders right up until the police learned during the press conference he’d been captured.

While it’s still not clear what happened, there’s no doubt this was an unspeakable act of evil carried out against three young men.

There aren’t words to describe how horrible and horrific it is. Three young men have had their lives ended in a sadistic and disturbing way.

Now, the police have the alleged shooter and former UVA player in custody. If he’s guilty of these senseless killings, it goes without saying justice should be swift and firm.

There’s simply no excuse for this kind of barbaric behavior.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire UVA community during this incredibly tragic and sad time. Continue to check back with OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.