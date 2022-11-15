UVA Holds Powerful Vigil For Slain Football Players

The University of Virginia held a massive vigil Monday night for three murdered football players.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were murdered Sunday night on UVA’s campus, and two other people are still recovering.

Alleged gunman and former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken into custody late Monday morning.

Monday night, thousands of people poured out onto campus with lights and candles to honor the three fallen men at vigil.

The UVA community is hurting and in a terrible place after D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were brutally and senselessly gunned down Sunday night.

It’s one of the most tragic things to happen in the college football world in recent memory. I’m not sure there’s anything in my lifetime that even comes close.

Where does the campus go from here? That remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if the Cavaliers don’t play their weekend game against Coastal Carolina.

UVA previously canceled the school’s Monday night basketball game after news of the horrific tragedy spread.

UVA football player D’Sean Perry was murdered Sunday night. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the UVA community during this terrible time. Hopefully, justice can be swift and severe. Three young men are lost, and it’s just a brutal situation to wrap your head around.