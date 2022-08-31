Utah Will Wear Special Helmets Honoring Former Players Killed In Shootings

Utah will wear special helmets this season honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

The Utes were rocked by Lowe’s and Jordan’s deaths from situations involving guns. Lowe was shot and killed at a house party last September and Jordan died after he accidentally shot himself while in Texas back in December 2020.

Jordan was one of the most dominant running backs in the PAC-12 before his death.

Utah will wear special helmets honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe October 15 against USC. Both died in unrelated shooting incidents. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Now, the Utah Utes will wear helmets featuring the two former players when the team takes the field October 15 against USC.

You can check out the special helmets below.

Utah’s football program has been through a very rough time since December 2020. Losing one player to an accidental shooting and another less than a year later to a house party killing is absolutely tragic.

Both young men should have had decades of life and success ahead of them. Instead, they were both killed in their primes.

Now, the Utes will honor their memories on the field with special helmets featuring their faces for the USC game.

It’s a very classy gesture and it shows the two men are definitely not forgotten.