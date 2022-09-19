Former LSU RB Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Former LSU running back Chris Curry’s season has come to an end.

Curry, who now plays for Utah, suffered a season-ending injury Saturday against San Diego State, head coach Kyle Whittingham announced over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, it looks like Chris Curry is lost for the season. Breaks my heart, he’s a great teammate and leader. He does have another year so we’ll get him back next season,” the head coach of the Utes explained.

Curry suffered what’s believed to be a foot or ankle injury against the Aztecs, according to Porter Larsen.

First touch of the night for Chris Curry and he makes the most of it, as he has all of his opportunities… and he’s down after the play. Looks like right foot/ankle and doesn’t look good.



Chris Curry spent multiple seasons with LSU before transferring.

Prior to showing up to Salt Lake City, Curry played for the Tigers in Baton Rouge. During his time at LSU, he rushed for 336 yards on 91 carries over three seasons.

In his first season with Utah in 2021, he rushed for 80 yards on 18 carries, but it looked like he would have a much bigger role in 2022.

Prior to getting hurt, he rushed for 81 yards for the Utes and was averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Now, his year has come to an end after week three.

Chris Curry is out for the season. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back and have a big 2023 when he returns. It’s a tough break and you hate to see it.