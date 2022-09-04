Utah Football Team Stuck In Gainesville Since Last Night, Finally Headed Home

After being part of Saturday’s best college football game, Utah was looking to get out of Gainesville, hours after losing to Florida. Unfortunately for the Utes, due to mechanical issues with their plane, they spent an extra day waiting to get home.

Just after midnight Sunday, the team was on its plane and ready to head to Salt Lake City, but issues with the plane would force the players off the aircraft and into the airport terminal. Sitting on the tarmac for four hours would usually be enough to drive a man crazy, but the team ended up hanging around the Gainesville airport while school officials looked for a solution.

 

Players were sleeping or getting in classwork as they waited for the next move. According to sources, the Florida administration worked with Utah to find a way to get the coaches and players home.

After lounging around the airport, Utah finally decided the team needed to get some rest at a local hotel while it tried to get another plane to Gainesville. The team ended up back at the airport Sunday evening, as a plane from Fort Worth arrived to take the players home.

Flight Tracking Data regarding the Utah Football team. via: FlightAware

After spending an additional 17 hours in Gainesville, coming off a grueling loss, the Utes were finally heading home.

 

Thankfully for the Utes, they are in the air and should land sometime late Sunday night, putting an end to a wild trip to Gainesville.

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

