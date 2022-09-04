Utah Football Team Stuck In Gainesville Since Last Night, Finally Headed Home

After being part of Saturday’s best college football game, Utah was looking to get out of Gainesville, hours after losing to Florida. Unfortunately for the Utes, due to mechanical issues with their plane, they spent an extra day waiting to get home.

Just after midnight Sunday, the team was on its plane and ready to head to Salt Lake City, but issues with the plane would force the players off the aircraft and into the airport terminal. Sitting on the tarmac for four hours would usually be enough to drive a man crazy, but the team ended up hanging around the Gainesville airport while school officials looked for a solution.

Looks like Utahs plane had issues. They sat on runway for 4 hours-just finally got off. Spread out all over airport. Brutal for their players and staff. 🙏🙏 they can get out soon and safe with some rest. pic.twitter.com/Uz7AygOsxG — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 4, 2022

Players were sleeping or getting in classwork as they waited for the next move. According to sources, the Florida administration worked with Utah to find a way to get the coaches and players home.

Stay strong ⁦@Utah_Football⁩

Friend sent me this pic of team sprawled out sleeping, studying at Gainesville airport. Issues with plane have them stuck overnight. pic.twitter.com/n6s4AgRItt — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 4, 2022

After lounging around the airport, Utah finally decided the team needed to get some rest at a local hotel while it tried to get another plane to Gainesville. The team ended up back at the airport Sunday evening, as a plane from Fort Worth arrived to take the players home.

After spending an additional 17 hours in Gainesville, coming off a grueling loss, the Utes were finally heading home.

It appears the Utah Utes plane saga is ending. The team just boarded a new plane (the plane in the foreground of the 2nd picture was the original plane that reportedly had a mechanical issue). pic.twitter.com/4ssqiECuZQ — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 4, 2022

Thankfully for the Utes, they are in the air and should land sometime late Sunday night, putting an end to a wild trip to Gainesville.