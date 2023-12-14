Utah NIL Collective Goes Into Overdrive For Athletes With Vehicles For Gymnastics, Basketball Teams

Videos by OutKick

Utah is again setting the standard when it comes to group NIL deals for teams in Salt Lake City. After an NIL deal with the ‘Crimson Collective’ provided vehicles for the Utah football team, three other teams are getting in on the fun.

In a monumental moment for the Utah men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with gymnastic squad, each member was awarded a 2024 vehicle. The announcement was made Tuesday, to the surprise of each player, with vehicles waiting for them on the court.

After being told to be at the arena for meetings, athletes were ushered in for the massive unveiling.

One of the biggest components to this new deal was the focus on women’s athletics, coming off the October announcement for the football team.

Will Utah Players Pay For New Rides?

One of the bigger questions folks have when deals like this are announced center around who is paying for these expenditures. Well, thanks to donors and the ‘Crimson Collective’, each athlete will receive a paid-for lease on a 2024 vehicle. Also, each athlete has to take care of the taxes, with the lease and insurance paid for by the collective.

In addition, this move by the Utah collective is monumental in the women’s NIL space, and the vehicles are just as nice. Each student-athlete will pick from a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn truck

These vehicles aren’t cheap, costing over $50,000 each. But, this was another way for Utah to create waves in the NIL world, and it will pay off down the road. It was announced in October that every member of the 85-man football roster would have their pick of two vehicles.

Lastly, this is a great look for the Utah program. If anything, this could lead other collectives to follow suit, upping the NIL competition.

college basketballCrimson CollectiveGymnasticsName Image LikenessNILUtahUtah UtesWomens basketball

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

Leave a Reply