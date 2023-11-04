Zach Wilson’s Brother Isaac Sets School Record Then Shoots His Shot With Opponent’s Cheerleaders

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson’s younger brother Isaac continues to make a name for himself and he’s not even in college yet. The highly recruited four-star quarterback turned his recruiting process into a spectacle earlier this year, before ultimately committing to BYU’s Holy War rival Utah.

All Isaac’s done since turning his back on his brother’s former school, and adding to the Holy War rivalry, is continue to put up big numbers for Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

Utah commit Isaac Wilson sets a couple of records before shooting his shot with the opposing team’s cheerleaders. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The younger Wilson put up more than 400 total yards during his latest performance against Lone Peak High School on Friday night. In the process he became the all-time records holder for passing and total offense at Corner Canyon.

The future Utes quarterback passed former record holder and BYU freshman quarterback Cole Hagen to become the school’s new record holder. Isaac now has 8,051 passing yards and 9,803 total yards.

Hagen’s name wasn’t the only former Corner Canyon quarterback that Isaac topped in the record books. Along the way he passed Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, and his brother Zach.

Isaac Wilson Is Ready For The Next Level

Following the win, and setting his school’s records, Isaac decided it was a good time to shoot his shot with the Lone Peak cheerleaders. He revealed a t-shirt that he had on under his jersey which read, “I love LP cheerleaders.”

In a video that has surfaced on social media, of Wilson shooting his shot, he can be heard saying, “let it happen, baby. Let it happen” while showing the shirt to the camera.

That’s one way to cap off a huge night while preparing for the next level. Wilson is good, he knows he’s good, and he doesn’t appear afraid to tell you about it.

Utah fans are going to love him and BYU fans are going to hate him.