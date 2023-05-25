Zach Wilson’s Brother Announces Commitment To BYU’s Rival Program

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson’s brother Isaac will play his college ball in Salt Lake City for the University of Utah.

Isaac, a four-star QB prospect from Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah, announced Wednesday night that he was committing to play for the Utes and head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Zach Wilson was a dominant player at BYU and his younger brother will now play his college football for the other half of the Holy War rivalry.

That should certainly create some interesting Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner topics.

Ultimately, Isaac Wilson had narrowed his options down to six finalists: UCLA, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, BYU and Utah.

It’s believed Utah and BYU were the likely last two dogs truly in the race to land his talents, and now, he’s made his intention clear.

Zach Wilson balled out for the Cougars and his younger brother will create his own legacy at BYU’s rival program.

It’s not hard to understand why Isaac Wilson didn’t go to BYU. Why play for the Cougars where you’ll just constantly be compared to your brother when you can carve out your own path at Utah?

Isaac is ranked as the 14th QB prospect in the 2024 class. He certainly has a lot of potential, but it’s unclear right now whether or not he’ll be an immediate contributor for Kyle Whittingham’s program.

He still needs to finish another year of high school ball, but there’s no doubt hype will be off the charts once he arrives in Salt Lake City.

The Wilson family has truly become football royalty in the state of Utah, and Isaac going to Utah is the latest proof of that fact.