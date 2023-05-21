Zach Wilson’s Four-Star QB Brother Isaac Is Down To Six Schools As ‘Holy War’ Continues To Heat Up

Videos by OutKick

Isaac Wilson may be the brother of Zach Wilson, but he is carving his own path. As a Class of 2024 recruit, the four-star quarterback has less than a year to decide on where to play his college ball.

He could sign his National Letter of Intent as soon as the Early Signing Period in December, or as late as National Signing Day in February. Whenever Isaac is to make his decision, it will be from one of six schools, which were announced Friday.

The youngest Wilson brother is down to UCLA, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, BYU and Utah. It is the Cougars and Utes to keep the closest eye on.

At 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, Isaac has a bit of a disadvantage in terms of size, but has plenty of time to keep growing— and we have seen that height isn’t an issue if you can sling it. (ie: Bryce Young) And Isaac can sling it. He, like his big brother, has a howitzer for an arm.