Zach Wilson’s Four-Star QB Brother Isaac Is Down To Six Schools As ‘Holy War’ Continues To Heat Up

Isaac Wilson may be the brother of Zach Wilson, but he is carving his own path. As a Class of 2024 recruit, the four-star quarterback has less than a year to decide on where to play his college ball.
He could sign his National Letter of Intent as soon as the Early Signing Period in December, or as late as National Signing Day in February. Whenever Isaac is to make his decision, it will be from one of six schools, which were announced Friday.
The youngest Wilson brother is down to UCLA, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, BYU and Utah. It is the Cougars and Utes to keep the closest eye on.
At 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, Isaac has a bit of a disadvantage in terms of size, but has plenty of time to keep growing— and we have seen that height isn’t an issue if you can sling it. (ie: Bryce Young) And Isaac can sling it. He, like his big brother, has a howitzer for an arm.
And he can throw up some weight!
Although the other schools are in the mix, and the family has kept his recruitment largely under wraps, both BYU and Utah seem to be the frontrunners at this point in time. And that is particularly interesting given their history with the Wilsons.
If Isaac chooses to play in Provo, he would be the fourth of four brothers to do so. Zach played at BYU, Josh just wrapped his senior at BYU, and Micah is a rising junior at BYU.
However, both Lisa (mom) and Mike (dad) went to Utah. They met in Salt Lake City. Zach would have played for the Utes, but didn’t get an offer.
BYU and Utah are in-state rivals. They play each other in the ‘Holy War.’ (Referring to the large LDS population in the state.)
There has been a lot of contention between the two fanbases throughout Isaac’s recruitment.
It did not stop after the release of his top-six.
BYU among this group… pic.twitter.com/35iSu9rVsa— Utah Football Stats and Analysis (@UtahCFBstats) May 19, 2023
This young man is a Ute at heart.— Family on three! (@GooooooooooUtes) May 19, 2023
I hope that Isaac is the one who leads his dad back home to Rice-Eccles.
May 19, 2023
He’s going to BYU— 𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒆𝒓 🪓 (29-17) Orlando Arcia Enjoyer (@Braves2Dawgs) May 19, 2023
Honestly don’t want the headache.— 🌹 🌹 Lifting Ute 🌹 🌹 (@LA_Utes) May 19, 2023
BYU!!— Cougarflint (@cougarflint) May 19, 2023
Isaac’s recruitment is nowhere near over. There is a long way to go.
Utah and BYU could both whiff on the state’s top quarterback prospect in 2024. He could end up in Stillwater or Tempe or Tucson or Los Angeles.
But it doesn’t feel like Isaac will leave the state of Utah. And if he chooses one of the two in-state schools, the other is going to melt down.