Utah Mom Paid Her Daughter $500 To Go On 100 Dates With Different Men Before Getting Married

A Utah mom really didn’t want her daughter to settle for someone before she tied the knot. So she offered up $500 to her if she went on 100 dates with 100 men prior to getting married.

The daughter took her mom up on the offer then spent a few years going on those 100 dates. When she reached the finish line the entire family celebrated the accomplishment.

Utah mom pays daughter to date different men (Image Credit: Alyse Carolyn/TikTok)

The had a couple of cakes, balloons filled with money, and a camera rolling to capture the moment. Social media influencer Alyse Carolyn revealed the deal between her sister and mom, along with some footage from the family’s celebration on TikTok, where she has more than 306,000 followers.

The video was posted last month and has racked up 7.6 million views. It shows the family gathered around two cakes sitting on a table. One of the cakes has the number “100” on it while the other has letters spelling out “YAY.”

At one point in the seven second clip a phone is displayed. The phone shows the names of the one hundred lucky men as someone scrolls through them.

Alyse included the text overlay, “When your mom pays your sister $500 for going on 100 dates with 100 different guys before getting married.”

As you would expect from a video with millions of views, the comment section had some thoughts on this dating strategy. Everything from not being able to land 100 dates to $500 not being enough to even attempt it.

Alyse popped in there a couple of times herself. In one comment she said that she doesn’t think her sister paid for a single meal. So in addition to the $500 she also came away with a hundred free meals.

Not bad for a few years worth of work and making your mom feel better about settling for the man she ended up married to.

Forget getting to know someone. Get out there and get a bunch of free meals from guys who don’t have a shot at actually dating you.