Utah Jazz Player Breaks Own Ankles Before Scoring In Wild Sequence: VIDEO

The Utah Jazz were anything but smooth on Monday night. And one player, Talen Horton-Tucker, produced a scoring play that was as awkward as it was succesful.

During a 122-99 loss to Cleveland, Horton-Tucker channeled his inner AND1 Mixtape tour and broke some ankles. The only problem is, he “broke” his own ankles.

It’s plays like these that make you wonder how the Jazz aren’t better than a 9th seed in the NBA’s Western Conference.

See for yourself.

THT almost broke his ankles 😂 pic.twitter.com/NLxvMjeN3i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

Horton-Tucker Is In His First Season With The Utah Jazz

What’s most impressive about THT’s bucket is his general nonchalantness. Not only did this man stumble and bumble his way to his knees, but he acted as if the entire series of moves was all part of the plan.

First, Horton-Tucker briefly gathered himself, then glanced over his shoulder at the backboard. Next, he flung the ball high off the glass as if he were mirroring a Dude Perfect trick shot. Once the ball made its way through the net, THT quickly found his feet and glided down the court without even cracking a smile.

All in a day’s work.

And though Talen Horton-Tucker may have been hiding his embarrassment (or trying to), the lucky bounce wasn’t lost on those who shared the court with the fourth-year shooting guard.

Former Jazz player and current Cavalier, Donovan Mitchell, couldn’t believe that A) THT’s ankles were still attached and B) the shot went in.

Donovan Mitchell reacts to Utah Jazz player Talen Horton-Tucker’s made basket.

Horton-Tucker was traded to Utah in late August. The Jazz expected to get a shooter in their trade with the Lakers, but likely had no idea they’d also be rostering a trick shot artist.

