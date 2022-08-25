Lakers Make Questionable Trade For Jazz Guard Patrick Beverley

What are the Lakers and LeGM up to …

Announced late Wednesday, the Lakers agreed to a trade with the Utah Jazz: swapping two of their rising, young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson for veteran guard Patrick Beverley, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Yes, the overly enthusiastic and aggravating defender, Patrick Beverley, and there’s no clear-cut intent with Beverley’s acquisition.

Patrick Beverley taunting Dame after he misses both potential game-winning free throws pic.twitter.com/ZIUjVbQm6R — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 8, 2020

Patrick Beverley taunting the refs in this Warriors / Clippers #NBAPlayoffs game gotta be a new meme 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DZvbwwbojP — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) April 14, 2019

The deal is not expected to be made official until Thursday or Friday, reports Wojnarowski.

Offloading THT, a defensively capable guard that never lived up to expectations in LA, and Johnson mostly followed whispers that both players weren’t fitting into the planned rotation for 2023.

Johnson emerged as a valuable player for the Lakers last season, brought on by multiple 10-day hardship deals before reaching a full-season contract on Jan. 27. The Anaheim native was also a dependable defensive option, standing at 6-foot-6, and even showed flashes of scoring ability.

Still, Beverley, at age 34, carries some appeal for the Southland. As a consistent wing player on any roster — Lakers being his fourth —Beverley can boost LA’s defensive needs and role of a spot-up shooting option from deep once LeBron James gets eager with drawing in a defense and kicking the ball out for three.

Beverley was traded to the Utah Jazz this offseason in the major package for center Rudy Gobert.

Plus, Pat Bev and Russell Westbrook on the same team seems like a volatile dynamic fit only for the LA Lakers.

While some had hoped that THT for Beverley straight would suffice as a deal, the Lakers have turned into an organization that needs to make up its deficiencies with costly moves by the front office.

Lakers fans also hope that the move for Beverley becomes a precursor to a bigger deal … say, with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield?

Now that the Kyrie Irving to LA rumors fizzled out, general manager Rob Pelinka, LeBron and the Lakers have to start looking in other directions.

The move for Beverley did free up salary cap for the LA’s books. Beverley is slated to make $13 million in 2022-23. As part of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists (a career-high), and 4.1 rebounds, also shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Here’s what Lakers fans thought of the move:

i am HEATED. lmao patrick beverley? really!? him and russ gon destroy that locker room. 😩 — REESE™ (@_kissmyreese) August 25, 2022

Lakers declined every trade including THT only to give in for Patrick Beverley. What are they thinkin pairing him with Russ. — G (@KingFilz) August 25, 2022

Dawg I do not want Patrick Beverley on the Lakers but here we are — Certified Infidelity Consultant (@simply_pharrell) August 25, 2022

Rob Pelinka adding Patrick Beverley to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/09MghI3mUR — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) August 25, 2022

I hate Rob Pelinka fr — Ry (@JustRyCole) August 25, 2022

Rob Pelinka assembling the Lakers roster pic.twitter.com/8IsEB6AvvM — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) August 25, 2022

Choosing THT over Caruso and then trading THT and Stanley for a worse Caruso is a pretty decent summary of Pelinka's tenure. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) August 25, 2022

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela