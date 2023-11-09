WiFi Name Inside Utah Jazz Arena Takes Shot At Michael Jordan

Videos by OutKick

The moment Michael Jordan ripped the souls out of every Utah Jazz fan during the 1998 NBA Finals happened 25 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is over it.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Wednesday afternoon and talked about how he grew up a die-hard Utah fan and very strongly remembers that 1998 season in which MJ and the Bulls came to Salt Lake City and won what was their third straight NBA championship.

The moment everyone remembers from that series of course came in Game 6 when Jordan made one of the most iconic shots in NBA history over Bryon Russell. Jazz fans believe Jordan pushed off on what would stand as the game-winning bucket with five seconds left.

Smith is firmly in that group as well, as evident in the WiFi name inside the Jazz arena today.

“There was a lot of discussion happening between Michael Jordan and the Jazz fans that year I remember,” Smith told McAfee. “Whether it was the pizza, getting sick, going to Vegas, whatever it was. The WiFi in the building is ‘Jordan pushed off.'”

The Jazz official X account confirmed that the WiFi name is, in fact, JordanPushedOff.

While some may say the Jazz WiFi name is a bit petty, you can’t blame anyone in the entire state of Utah who still has a bad taste in their mouths from the ’98 Finals.

Jordan and Chicago beat the Jazz in the Finals the year prior, and then walked into their arena and won yet another ring the very next year.

The Jazz have made the NBA Finals twice in franchise history, both resulted in losses to the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.