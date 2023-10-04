Michael Jordan’s Net Worth Skyrockets, 1st Athlete To Make Forbes 400 List

Videos by OutKick

Michael Jordan is an incredibly wealthy man, and he’s pulled off an incredible financial accomplishment.

Jordan is officially the first athlete in history to make the Forbes 400 list of the 400 richest people in the USA with an estimated net worth of $3 billion.

While the former Chicago Bulls star and six-time NBA champion made roughly $94 million in the NBA, it’s off the court where he’s really cashed in. He’s grossed roughly $2.4 billion in endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, McDonald’s, Hanes and other companies.

Michael Jordan becomes first athlete to make Forbes 400 list. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

His latest yearly Nike earnings were a staggering $260 million, according to Forbes. The rest of his net worth comes from selling his majority ownership in the Charlotte Hornets, which was valued at $3 billion at the time of the sale.

To put it as simply as possible, Michael Jordan has more money than he could ever spend if he even tried, and very little of it came from actually playing basketball.

The only other American athletes in history to reach billionaire status are LeBron James and Tiger Woods. It’s some very rarified air, and Michael Jordan is leading the pack.

Jordan’s incredible business success is a great example of the earning potential of stars who focus on making money and appealing to as many people as possible.

Michael Jordan famously didn’t want to weigh in on politics because “Republicans buy sneakers, too.” That theory seems to work as Jordan isn’t polarizing at all like LeBron James, and Nike’s Jordan brand generated $6.6 billion in revenue last year, according to Forbes.

The former Bulls star is making more money in a year for his logo being on shoes than he did his entire NBA career. It’s truly remarkable.

Michael Jordan’s net worth estimated by Forbes to be $3 billion. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Props to Jordan for getting as much money as he can and only continuing to grow his net worth. You love to see it.