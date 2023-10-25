Utah City Officials Order Removal Of Pole-Dancing Skeleton Halloween Decoration From Street Sign

Videos by OutKick

City officials in Grantsville, Utah took to social media last Wednesday with a demand for the removal of a Halloween decoration. The decoration in question featured a skeleton pole dancing on a street sign while a couple of other skeletons looked on with money in their hands.

Someone from the neighborhood didn’t appreciate the pole dancing skeleton put up by Christopher Fujishin and kept cutting it down from the sign. The humorless self-appointed neighborhood watchman must have contacted city officials after his attempts to take the display down failed.

That’s when a post on the city’s Facebook page called for the display to be removed. The post read, “To the person responsible for this display: You have until 9 pm tonight (October 18) to take down your decorations or they will be removed by the city and you will have to pick up your items at out Public Works building.”

“Displays like this are not acceptable as it is against city code to attach anything to a street sign.”

By 7:30 the pole dancing skeleton had been removed from the street sign. Fujishin had moved the display a few feet away from the sign into his front yard. On top of that he had given it a few upgrades.

The pole dancing skeleton is now hanging from a pole in his yard that has lights wrapped around it. There is a makeshift stage made out of lights and a light up tip jar for good measure.

This Pole Dancing Skeleton Isn’t Going Anywhere

What was a funny, yet relatively low profile display, is now an over-the-top one that includes lights. Fujishin pushed back on some of the concerns his Halloween decoration was receiving.

He said, “If your kids understand what that is, maybe the problem’s not the skeleton dancing on the pole. Maybe it’s something else.”

That seems like a reasonable point. What kid is going to look at it and know that it’s a skeleton working the pole in a strip club?

Thanks to the attention from the city, the display has taken on a life of its own. Those of his neighbors who aren’t too uptight to enjoy a good pole dancing skeleton display are pitching in.

Fujishin said, “We look forward to keeping this going and getting a little more elaborate as we go.”

Way to go to the neighbor who kept cutting the skeleton down. Mission accomplished. Sure it has lights and is more elaborate than before, but the display is no longer attached to city property.