Pole Dancing Grandma Says She’s In The Best Shape Of Her Life Since Adding The Pole To Her Exercise Routine

You haven’t lived until you’ve done some pole dancing. Don’t believe me? Ask 53-year-old grandma Kerry Burnett, aka Keri Gold. She got into the activity later in life and credits pole dancing with helping her get in the best shape of her life.

The pole dancing grandma not only used the pole to help herself get into shape, but she used it to help overcome a lifelong battle with an eating disorder. She’s now living her best life.

“It was so late in life, but it was the first time I ever felt good inside and out,” Burnett explained to Caters News Agency. “I feel like fate really put this in my path, not only to recover my body, but to get rid of the negativity that comes with it.”

Burnett, who is from England, says her troubles began when she was young and was told she was too fat to be a dancer at stage school. This led to a back and forth struggle of starving herself followed by overeating.

“I didn’t know how to keep the weight off other than throwing up, it was just a very lonely experience,” she continued.

That all finally ended when she started hitting the gym and pole dancing. Burnett didn’t find pole dancing until she was 47.

Pole Dancing Is For Grandmas Too

After Burnett attended what she though was going to be her one and only class, she was hooked. She calls pole danced the “hardest” and “most addictive” thing she’s ever done and she’s all in.

The next step in any pole dancing adventure is to start entering competitions, which she has started to do. In addition to competitions, she’s turned her love of the pole into a business.

“I’ve started to actually perform pole shows since then too, which if you told me I’d be doing when I first started, I’d say no way, but this is my career now, and I get to travel the world doing it,” Burnett said.

“I’ve turned this into a business now, I teach classes for beginners now, and it’s the best feeling in the world getting to help people feel empowered and be the best they can be.”

Yet another pole dancing success story. It’s not just for strippers who are paying their way through law school anymore. Grandmas who need to get in shape and tackle an eating disorder should flock to the pole too.