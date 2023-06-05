Crazy Video Shows Chinese Warship Playing Chicken With An American Destroyer

Videos by OutKick

Video has been released of a Chinese warship pulling off an incredibly stupid maneuver to mess with an American vessel.

A Chinese guided-missile destroyer cut off the USS Chung-Hoon in the Taiwan Strait and forced the American ship to slow to 10 knots in order to avoid a potential collision, according to Fox News.

Playing games on the water isn’t new for the Chinese, but this encounter was unbelievably close. Now, the video is out, and it goes to show China is apparently desperate to win some stupid prizes through its stupid games.

U.S. Navy releases video showing a Chinese warship cutting across bow of USS Chung-Hoon in Taiwan Strait in “unsafe manner” June 3. pic.twitter.com/kelGl7LG8k — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 5, 2023

China behaves in incredibly reckless fashion.

The ships might look close, but not incredibly close in the video. Some might watch it and think there’s no reason to panic.

You have to remember we’re talking about massive warships. It’s not like they can just slam on the brakes and come to a quick stop.

Boats continue to move for significant distances after making the decision to stop. Sometimes a ship can travel for up to a mile. It’s a stupid game of chicken the Chinese played. They forced the American ship to slow down and maneuver or risk a collision.

China harasses American destroyer. (Photo by John J. Mike/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

This also is far from the first time the Chinese have behaved in this fashion. A Chinese warship came within 45 yards of the USS Decatur in the South China Sea back in 2018.

If you’re within the distance of a football throw, you’re risking a serious crisis or accident on the water. It’s unbelievably stupid, but it’s just what China does.

The CCP is testing the limits to see what the military will do. Will anything be done to stop their dangerous antics or not? That’s what this is all about. They also recently buzzed an American spy plane.

Of course, if China wants a shooting war on the water with America, it’s going to learn rather quickly our submarines will unleash hell before they even know what happened. I believe kids call that messing around and finding out.

China would be no match for American submarines. (Photo by David Nagle/U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

Stay frosty out there, gentlemen. Clearly, China is hell-bent on causing major issues.