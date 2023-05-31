Chinese Fighter Jet Intercepts American Spy Plane In Absurd Video

Videos by OutKick

An absolutely unreal video shows a Chinese fighter jet messing with an American spy plane.

Cockpit footage shared by Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson shows an American spy plane being buzzed by a CCP fighter over the South China Sea at an incredibly high altitude.

Most fighter jets don’t fly above 40,000 feet unless it’s an extreme situation, and while it’s impossible to say for sure, both planes appear to be at an altitude higher than that. Spy planes, of course, can fly significantly higher.

The Chinese fighter jet got so close to the spy plane that the entire cockpit appeared to start shaking. You can check out the wild moment below.

BREAKING: Chinese fighter jet buzzes U.S. Air Force spy plane over South China Sea pic.twitter.com/rMZ5R4zm11 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 30, 2023

Chinese fighter jet buzzes American spy plane.

This video is one of the most absurd military videos we’ve seen in a long time. That Chinese fighter jet is almost certainly purposely flying close in order to shake the spy plane.

If that was the pilot’s plan, it worked very well because the spy plane definitely started rattling a bit. Imagine being 50,000+ feet in the air and all of a sudden the cockpit starts shaking because some idiot Chinese pilot wants to mess around.

This is also just the latest sign the Chinese are feeling bolder and bolder with every passing day. The CCP is building islands in the South China Sea claiming it’s territory of China (it’s not), a Chinese spy balloon flew across America before Joe Biden finally had it shot down and the CCP is getting more and more aggressive in the region with all eyes on Taiwan.

China continues to make incredibly aggressive moves. (Photo credit: MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AFP via Getty Images)

China is testing us to see what it can get away with. That’s not a political statement. It’s a statement of fact. It’s basic gamesmanship. You press the envelope to find out where the limits are.

Buzzing a spy plane over international waters is incredibly provocative.

Chinese fighter jet buzzes American spy plane. (Credit: Photo by U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

If China wants to mess around and find out, they might learn real quickly that we have great fighter jets and ours are much better and impossible to find on Chinese radar. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. We’ll see how funny Xi Jinping thinks these actions are when F-22s and F-35s start soaring through the sky and all of a sudden Chinese radar is jammed and communications don’t work. Of course, I’m not hoping for that, but the facts are what the facts are. Our military doesn’t play games when it comes to having the best tech in the world. If the Chinese want to learn that firsthand, be my guest.