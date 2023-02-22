Pentagon Releases Fighter Pilot’s Selfie With Chinese Spy Balloon

Videos by OutKick

If you thought the selfie you that selfie you took while on a hike kicked a whole lot of ass, take a look at the one this U-2 pilot took with the Chinese spy balloon

We’re getting one of the best looks yet at the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean last month.

If you have a short memory, or can’t track of all the spy balloons/UFOs this month, this was the first one. The one the Biden administration sat around, twiddling their thumbs and ignoring the train derailment in Ohio, before shooting it down off the coast of the Carolinas.

That one.

The U.S. Department of Defense released the photos including one of a selfie taken by a U-2 spy plane pilot.

CNN reported last week that the photo existed and was making the rounds inside the DOD. Now, that report has been confirmed by the DOD release on Wednesday (see, they can get something right!).

It’s an amazing photo. You can even see the U-2 spy plane’s shadow on the balloon.

Still, it’s tough to get a sense of scale. Officials said the balloon was the size of three school buses with a payload the size of a regional jet.

U-2 spy planes can fly as high as 70,000 feet which is why pilots need to wear pressurized suits. It seems this U-2 spy plane was close to that ceiling. It’s flying over the balloon which was floating along at around 60,000 feet.

