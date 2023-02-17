Ohio Train Derailment Has Been A Disaster, And East Palestine People Deserve Better From American Leaders: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

There’s a major humanitarian crisis going on right now and the Biden Administration is largely ignoring it.

No I’m not talking about Ukraine, I’m talking about Ohio.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Twelve days ago, a train carrying toxic materials derailed in near East Palestine, Ohio, causing a massive explosion, and a toxic smoke cloud over the town.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine insists the pollution doesn’t pose a serious threat to the 5 million people affected, people that rely on the river for drinking water. But those who use private wells near the derailment should maybe drink bottled water for awhile, but still no serious threat he says.

Yeah, sure dude. I’d like to see him drink that water because something tells me he wouldn’t.

The people of East Palestine who have been largely ignored would beg to differ that this situation is contained, safe and good to go.

One of the chemicals on the train was vinyl chloride which is highly flammable and carcinogenic, especially through inhalation. When burned, it decomposes into other toxic compounds including hydrogen chloride.

But again, don’t worry y’all. I’m sure the pets and other animals dropping dead are due to climate change or racism. Or maybe they are just making it up like the folks dropping dead from cardiac arrest after the experimental covid vax.

Who can we even trust anymore, honestly?

The people in East Palestine are pissed and they ought to be.

This is an environmental disaster of epic proportions but yet, I have yet to see teen climate snob Greta Thunberg or Al Gore or John Kerry on the scene!

Hell, where the heck is our freakin’ president on this? Or our transportation secretary?

The site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio. (NTSB/Handout via Xinhua)

These hacks want to ban gas stoves to save the environment but when toxic chemicals explode, where are they?

They are disingenuous and lazy at best.

These people want answers and they deserve answers.

Didn’t Congress just spend trillions on an infrastructure package? What an excellent use of resources as we can see.

It really burns my ass — no pun intended — that we send billions and billions of dollars and resources over to Ukraine and yet, when a situation like this happens on our own soil we barely get a peep out of our leaders. And that’s a bipartisan disappointment.

Prayers to the people of Ohio. You deserve better leadership than this and at the very least, you deserve some answers and transparency.

Chinese spy balloons, UFOs being shot down every other day, and now this explosion in East Palestine, Ohio. How did we get so lucky as to have this guy at the helm when it all goes down.

Just blessed I guess. Super freakin’ blessed.

