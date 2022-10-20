USF Starting QB Hit With Unfortunate Health News

USF QB Gerry Bohanon is done for the year.

During a Saturday loss to Tulane, Bohanon suffered a significant shoulder injury that will require surgery, according to a statement released by the program.

That means Bohanon’s 2022 campaign is over after just seven games.

QB Gerry Bohanon will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.



He joins WR Ajou, DT Cheney, OT Jennings & LB Norris who have suffered season-ending injuries & 21 starters or 2-deep players that have missed games due to injury.https://t.co/qFf0C1PBWz — USF Football (@USFFootball) October 18, 2022

The USF Bulls are already down bad, and things just got significantly worse for Jeff Scott’s program. The team was already struggling.

Now, the team’s most important player on offense is done for the year.

Prior to getting hurt, the former Baylor QB passed for 1,0780 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also rushed for 386 yards and three touchdowns. USF will now be without his dual-threat skills with five more games remaining. It seems like things are going to get much darker.

The good news for Gerry Bohanon is that he has a couple more years of eligibility remaining if he wants it. This definitely isn’t the end of the road. It’s just a tough blow to end his season.