USF Names Big 12 Transfer As Starting QB

The USF Bulls have officially named their starting QB.

Head coach Jeff Scott and the program announced that former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be under center as QB1 when the Bulls open against BYU.

Last season with the Baylor Bears, Bohanon threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns to seven touchdowns.

He also used his legs to create plays and rushed for nine touchdowns and 323 yards.

Gerry Bohanon named USF starter. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now, the junior dual-threat quarterback will use his abilities as QB1 for the Bulls in the AAC. Given the fact he has a proven track record of making plays, it’s not a mystery why Jeff Scott decided to ride with him under center.

Gerry Bohanon named USF starting quarterback. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s big, strong, fast and more than capable of making throws when necessary. While his 62.9% competition percentage in 2021 isn’t eye-popping, he’s definitely not some scrub.

USF names Gerry Bohanon starting quarterback. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Will he be able to help USF improve on their atrocious 2-10 record in 2021? Only time will tell, but fans of the Bulls should at least be optimistic!