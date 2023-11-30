USC’s Bronny James Cleared For Practice Months After Cardiac Arrest

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, is fully cleared to return to USC basketball after suffering cardiac arrest in July. The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania confirmed Bronny’s full return to action with a statement relayed by the James family.

Bronny suddenly collapsed during a workout in July with the Trojans men’s basketball team. The James family later revealed that Bronny suffered cardiac arrest based on a congenital heart defect.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) looks on during the college basketball game between the Eastern Washington Eagles and the USC Trojans on November 29, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Calif. informed the family that the defect “can and will be treated.”

Bronny James’ Return Timeline Loosely Set Following Cardiac Arrest Rehab

Four months later, the 19-year-old resumes practice, with all eyes on his debut game for the Trojans, which is not confirmed.

The family’s statement read:

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

USC’s basketball team, led by Coach Andy Enfield, is 5-2 through seven games this season without Bronny.

According to the statement, Bronny will resume practice with the team next week. Bronny is expected to play “soon after,” with most expectations leaning on Dec. 10’s matchup against Long Beach.

“Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week and return to games soon after,” the statement relayed.

Wednesday night’s game against Eastern Washington featured Bronny sitting on the bench with his teammates. James made his first appearance back with USC during a pre-game warmup on Nov. 19.

Bronny earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March. Last year at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Los Angeles, Ca, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Bronny James watches from the bench as USC plays Eastern Washington at Galen Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)