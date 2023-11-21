Bronny James Shows Off Cardiac Arrest Rehab In Pre-Game Warmups (VIDEO)

Videos by OutKick
USC Trojans basketball is underway without LeBron James’ son/heir, Bronny James, as the 18-year-old recovers from cardiac arrest suffered in July.
A clear return date is not available but people around Bronny are speaking positively about his rehab. And Sunday, Bronny James flashed a bit of his recovery by warming up with the Trojans (16) squad ahead of their win (81-70) against Brown.
Trojans basketball coach Andy Enfield commented on Bronny’s pre-game participation, speaking with The Associated Press.
“It was great. He went through warmups with the team. He’s a big part of our program and our team. He’s a terrific teammate,” Enfield said.
“We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court but when that day is, that’s not my decision. We’re going to be patient and go through the process.”
Lakers star LeBron James commented on Bronny’s progress late Sunday.
“Yeah. That’s awesome. I feel it. He’s almost there,” LeBron shared.
The sudden medical emergency involving Bronny on July 24 was linked to a congenital heart disorder.
As OutKick’s Amber Harding Snyder reported, LeBron is hopeful that Bronny can play for USC this season.
“Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab to get back on the floor this season,” LeBron previously stated. “We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him.”
