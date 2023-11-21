Bronny James Shows Off Cardiac Arrest Rehab In Pre-Game Warmups (VIDEO)

Videos by OutKick

USC Trojans basketball is underway without LeBron James’ son/heir, Bronny James, as the 18-year-old recovers from cardiac arrest suffered in July.

A clear return date is not available but people around Bronny are speaking positively about his rehab. And Sunday, Bronny James flashed a bit of his recovery by warming up with the Trojans (16) squad ahead of their win (81-70) against Brown.

Bronny James talks to Lebron James after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Trojans basketball coach Andy Enfield commented on Bronny’s pre-game participation, speaking with The Associated Press.

“It was great. He went through warmups with the team. He’s a big part of our program and our team. He’s a terrific teammate,” Enfield said.

Bronny James out warming up pregame for USC hoops before tonight’s game against Brown. Kobe Johnson and Boogie Ellis, who both missed last game v. UCI, are also warming up. pic.twitter.com/i8s2IEuT4m — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 20, 2023

“We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court but when that day is, that’s not my decision. We’re going to be patient and go through the process.”

Lakers star LeBron James commented on Bronny’s progress late Sunday.

“Yeah. That’s awesome. I feel it. He’s almost there,” LeBron shared.

The sudden medical emergency involving Bronny on July 24 was linked to a congenital heart disorder.

As OutKick’s Amber Harding Snyder reported, LeBron is hopeful that Bronny can play for USC this season.

“Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab to get back on the floor this season,” LeBron previously stated. “We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) warms up before the college basketball game between the Brown Bears and the USC Trojans on November 19, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)