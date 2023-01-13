USC Will Continue Using The Word ‘Field’ Despite School Department Banning It Over Slavery ‘Connotations’

The School of Social Work at USC — what a department that must be — decided to ban the word ‘field’ from its curriculum. It claims the word is racist and has connotations to slavery.

The department wanted to replace ‘field’ with ‘practicum.’ But believe it or not, there is someone at USC who possesses common sense and the university isn’t banning the word.

“This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language,” a Jan. 9 memo from the ‘Practicum Education Department’ read.

“Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.”

Another perfectly good word is being canceled: The USC School of Social Work is nixing the word “field” as in “field work” & “going into the field.” USC thinks this has something to do with white supremacy. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/4AzzrJ3tV8 — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) January 11, 2023

After intense pushback from people who have a functioning brains, USC’s interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, Elizabeth A. Graddy, released a statement saying ‘field’ isn’t banned on campus.

“The university does not maintain a list of banned or discouraged words,” Graddy told the Washington Times via email. “We will continue to use words – including ‘field’ – that accurately encompass and describe our work and research.”

Welcome to 2023, where a department at a major university is trying to ban the word ‘field’ because it thinks it’s racist. Also, imagine Graddy having to write that email to the Washington Times realizing just how crazy some of the people she works with truly are.

It’s early in the new year, but the woke crowd is off to an incredibly hot start in its attempt to claim anything and everything is racist in some way or another.

