Want College Football Playoff Chaos? Here Are A Few Scenarios That Could Unfold Saturday

We are down to the final two weeks of regular season college football, with multiple teams fighting to stay in the playoff race. But could there be some type of chaos on Saturday that changes the landscape? Sure, and it would require TCU, Tennessee, Michigan and/or Ohio State to be caught looking ahead.

The likelihood of this happening is is on the low side, but anything is possible. And this weekend would be the worst possible time for this to occur.

What If TCU Doesn’t Play Well Against Baylor?

Ok, now this is the intriguing game. We saw the Horned Frogs handle the pressure of beating Texas last Saturday. But continuing to handle the expectations of winning out and sealing a playoff spot will not be easy. TCU has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game, but Baylor still has an outside shot of getting in. My biggest concern is if running back Kendre Miller has an off-night, which will put it on the arm of QB Max Duggan.

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I know, Baylor was wrecked last weekend against Kansas State, but this is still a team capable of winning at home, especially with the pressure on TCU. The Bears are playing with house-money, already securing a bowl game, while they will also recognize their seniors on Saturday. Baylor running back Richard Reese is explosive, tied with Kendre Miller with 13 rushing TDs in the Big 12.

All I am saying is keep an eye on this game, because Baylor would love nothing more than to wreck the playoff chances for TCU in its last home game of the season. We’ve seen crazier upsets.

UCLA Can Ruin USC’s Playoff Chances, Along With PAC-12

Can the Bruins destroy any chance of USC making the playoffs? Even after losing to Arizona last weekend, I still believe Chip Kelly has something up his sleeve for Lincoln Riley. Behind quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who said this week that they “Hate Those Guys Across Town”, this Bruin offense can score enough points to keep up with the Trojans. Yes, Heisman candidate Caleb Williams should have a fantastic day against the UCLA defense, but this feels like a shootout.

Caleb Williams #13 and Mason Murphy #76 of the USC Trojans (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This matchup has picked up some massive attention around the country, while Los Angeles is ready for potentially one of the highest scoring games this season for both teams. USC can lock up a spot in the PAC-12 title game with a win, but will be without leading rusher Travis Dye, who suffered a season-ending injury last week against Colorado. If the Bruins can establish a running game, along with Dorian Thompson-Robinson making plays outside the pocket, this could lead to chaos for the Trojans playoff chances.

Georgia Better Be Ready For A Fight Against Kentucky

The loss to Vanderbilt couldn’t have come at a worse time for Kentucky last week. The season was already a disappointment for Wildcat fans and players, but that was a dreadful performance from the Kentucky offense. So, what better way to prove all the doubters wrong, including myself, and play with Georgia for 60 minutes. If Chris Rodriguez can get going, along with QB Will Levis playing like a ‘first-round’ pick, then maybe they catch Georgia sleeping for a bit.

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If Georgia comes into this game with the mindset of punishing the Cats’, when this will turn into a one-sided affair. But, if the Bulldogs get caught napping in the first half or Stetson Bennett throws a few bad passes, maybe we get something out of this game. This type of loss would cause absolute madness to the playoff picture, so the other five or six teams in the running better hope Kirby Smart takes care of business in Lexington.

Other than the obvious letdown games, Tennessee needs to handle South Carolina and cover the spread. We have no idea what the committee is thinking on a weekly basis, so the Vols taking care of business in a big way on the road will only help them down the stretch.

