CFB Rundown: Georgia-Kentucky Not What Was Expected; Tennessee Still Playoff Hunting; USC-UCLA Ready For LA Showcase

Another weekend of subpar matchups in college football is upon us, with this being the last Saturday of meaningless games … on paper. Georgia has a trip to Kentucky, which looked better in September. Ohio State and Michigan play tuneup games before next week’s showdown. TCU looks to remain unbeaten, with Tennessee on its heels.

In the PAC-12, a Los Angeles showdown between USC and UCLA takes center stage, while Oregon looks to rebound against 10th-ranked Utah.

Though the SEC Championship game has already been set, there are still a number of intriguing games around the conference. Can Arkansas get back to winning against a tough Ole Miss squad? Tennessee is looking to stay within striking distance of the college football playoff, with a game against South Carolina.

Not The Best Weekend For The SEC, Led By Georgia-Kentucky

Georgia @ Kentucky (3:30 ET CBS)

Let’s face it, Kentucky losing to Vanderbilt has made this game an afterthought. What was once thought of as a game that could throw in wrinkle into the SEC East, the Wildcats will now just to try hang close with the Bulldogs.

Georgia needs to keep everyone healthy as it makes a run towards the playoffs. This will be a different type of offense that the Bulldogs will face, as Kentucky is more of a pro-style, mixed with RPOs. Can Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez do enough to keep this game close? Sure, but how does the Wildcats offensive line keep Levis off his back. This is my main concern for Kentucky.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. (Getty Images)

It might not look like what we thought it would just two months ago, but Mark Stoops should have his team ready to go Saturday afternoon. It shouldn’t matter though, as Georgia’s defense will be ready for whatever type of unorthodox play-calling we see from the Wildcats. I trust Stetson Bennett and Kirby Smart to handle business. Georgia 34, Kentucky 20

Tennessee @ South Carolina (7:00 ET ESPN)

The Vols travel to Columbia looking to make another impression on the playoff committee. A win won’t do much to impress Boo Corrigan and his group of selection members, but scoring at-will certainly wouldn’t hurt. Tennessee should take care of this South Carolina team that has struggled to put together anything resembling a cohesive offense lately.

Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It hasn’t helped the Gamecocks case that MarShawn Lloyd has missed the past number of games, but I don’t see his current questionable status mattering much on Saturday. The Vols know they are on the cusp of something special with a playoff appearance and Hendon Hooker still chasing the Heisman Trophy. I expect them to put on an offensive showcase.

To quote the movie ‘Remember The Titans’, Tennessee should be saying this constantly on Saturday night: “Run it up Herman, Leave No Doubt.” Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

• The only other games that intrigue me this weekend in the SEC are happening in Fayetteville and Nashville. The Razorbacks have lost two-straight games and don’t look the same without KJ Jefferson, while Ole Miss comes to town hoping to forget about the Alabama ending. I expect Lane Kiffin to heat it up, in a frigid environment. Ole Miss 30, Arkansas 21

• I am certainly not predicting an upset, but Vanderbilt is coming off its first SEC win in over 1,100 days after beating Kentucky. Now, Florida comes to town, with Billy Napier hoping his squad doesn’t sleepwalk. Just pay attention to this one, we’ve seen crazier things this season.

Outside The SEC, Around The Country

• Can UCLA respond this weekend against USC, coming off the loss to Arizona? Yes, I expect the Bruins to give Lincoln Riley and his Trojans a lot of trouble. A rivalry game, with USC needing the win to stay in playoff conversation, is the recipe for an upset. If anything, the quarterback duel should be fun to watch, as Caleb Williams and Dorian Thompson-Robinson battle it out. I like the Trojans to win it in the fourth quarter. USC 34, UCLA 30

• Coming off the win over Texas, the Horned Frogs are looking to stay unbeaten as they travel to Baylor. We all witnessed the TCU defense step up last weekend, but will need the offense to pick it up behind Max Duggan. After losing 31-3 to Kansas State, I’d imagine Baylor comes out looking to redeem themselves this week against the 3rd ranked team in the country. It won’t be enough, as Kendre Miller will have a field day rushing the ball. TCU 37, Baylor 24

TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

• After dropping a thriller to Washington last weekend, Oregon looks to respond against 10th ranked Utah. This is a tough game for the Ducks, as Cameron Rising will head to Eugene looking to sling the football. If Dan Lanning cannot get his secondary to play better this week, backup quarterback Ty Thompson will have to play out of his mind, considering Bo Nix is questionable. Oregon 33, Utah 27

Enjoy the weekend, we’re only blessed with one more Saturday of regular season college football. Continue following OutKick and @TreyWallace_ for the latest news.