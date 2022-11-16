Can Anyone Take The Heisman Trophy From CJ Stroud? Hendon Hooker, Blake Corum Are Making A Run

Heading into the final two weeks of the college football regular season, CJ Stroud and Hendon Hooker still lead the Heisman Trophy betting odds. But, it’s starting to get closer when it comes to seeing another player make a run towards New York City. Could it be Michigan RB Blake Corum?

Here are the updated betting odds according to DraftKings

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+110)

The Buckeyes quarterback is still the leader in the clubhouse at the moment with CJ Stroud leading his team towards a showdown with Michigan. Stroud should certainly pad his stats this weekend against Maryland. He has thrown for 2,750 yards, 34 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Can he do enough over the next few games to separate himself? Sure, lead his team to a win over the Wolverines and playing in the conference title game will only help.

Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud runs for the touchdown. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (+360)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had his bounce back game against Missouri, after some tough sledding in Athens. If there was one player who might be at a disadvantage of the next two weeks, it’s Hooker. Not playing a marquee game will not draw a lot of eyes, so he needs to light up the stat sheet. Hendo-Cinco as they call him in Knoxville has thrown for 2,888 yards, 24 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. Hooker has also rushed for 405 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Can he make up some ground? Sure, but I think he’ll need CJ Stroud to lose a game.

Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+600)

The Wolverines running back has been a beast this season, causing problems for every defense he has faced. Michigan’s offense runs through Corum, who has rushed for 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns, while catching one TD as well. Blake is not out of the race, with a big performance against Illinois and Ohio State, potentially putting him in a nice spot if they beat the Buckeyes.

We see this every single week. @UMichFootball's @blake_corum finds the end zone for the 10th straight week. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xEIfwYbA9y — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

North Carolina QB Drake Maye (+650)

Redshirt-freshman Drake Maye continues to make himself a household name around college football. Some of the passes he has completed this year will most certainly make the 2022 highlight reel, while leading his team to a 9-1 record so far. Maye is currently tied for first nationally with 34 TD’s and his third with 3,412 passing yards. Also, Drake looks like a veteran running the football, with 584 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+1200) will have three games to continue making his case. Williams has thrown for 3,010 yards, with 34 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He will certainly have voters watching over the next three weeks.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (+1600) not only has his team in first place of the playoff rankings, but he’s also throwing dimes. Bennett has passed for 2,895 yards, 14 touchdowns, with 5 interceptions. Stetson has also rushed for seven touchdowns, showing off his legs against Tennessee with beautiful scramble to the end zone. If anything, invite the young man to New York, he’s earned it.

The next three weeks will be critical in determining who raises the trophy on the second week of December. I still think we see someone make a run at CJ Stroud, but only time will tell.