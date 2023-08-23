USC Might Finally Bring Back Reggie Bush’s Heisman Jersey To Feature In Coliseum Ring Of Honor

Videos by OutKick

USC has a long and storied history of Heisman Trophy winners, starting way back in the 1960s, now including last year’s winner, Caleb Williams.

Part of the school’s tradition is honoring the Heisman winners by essentially retiring their jersey number. And to signify that retirement, USC’s hung up jersey replicas around the Peristyle end of the LA Memorial Coliseum.

For years, Reggie Bush’s famous #5 was part of their team’s ring of honor. But after the NCAA punishments came down, his jersey was removed. Along with the return of his actual Heisman trophy.

While Bush’s fight against the NCAA continues, USC may be signaling their intention to restore their relationship with the legendary college superstar.

Former Athletic Director Mike Bohn had previously told the press he intended to re-retire Bush’s jersey at some point. And although Bohn has been replaced after concerning allegations, the current Trojans leadership may have provided an indication that Bush’s jersey may soon be restored.

Reporter Arash Markazi posted a photo of the current look of the Coliseum and the Peristyle end. And while they’ve created a new spot for Caleb Williams, there seems to be a very conspicuous second available space.

A space Markazi reports will likely include Reggie Bush’s #5.

Former USC AD Mike Bohn told me he wanted to re-retire Reggie Bush’s No. 5 at the Coliseum one day. I’m told that day will come sooner than expected under new USC AD Jennifer Cohen.



USC Making Long Overdue Changes

The case against Bush was shaky even when the NCAA made their initial ruling.

And with USC officially restoring their relationship with one of their most important players, it was only a matter of time before they’d take the next step.

Bush inspired a generation of football players with his exceptional speed, quickness and field vision. His Heisman was a well-deserved reward for exceptional on-field accomplishments that made him one of college football’s most memorable athletes.

No USC player has worn #5 since Reggie Bush left for the NFL, and officially re-retiring his jersey would show that the school has further distanced itself from the NCAA’s ridiculous decision. Especially considering today’s NIL environment.

For a season filled with exceptionally high expectations for USC fans, the apparently imminent restoration of Bush’s jersey to the Coliseum is a great way to start.