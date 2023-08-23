Reggie Bush Filing Defamation Lawsuit Against NCAA As His Quest To Have His Heisman Trophy Reinstated Continues

Videos by OutKick

It’s been well over a decade since Reggie Bush forfeited his 2005 Heisman Trophy, but the former USC running back is re-igniting the fight to get it back as he’s set to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.

According to a statement from Bush’s lawyers, the suit is based on the NCAA “maliciously attacking his character.”

“The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” the statement read.

Reggie Bush will be filing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA, is hoping to get his hands back on his Heisman Trophy. (Photo by Michael Cohen/WireImage)

The “highly offensive statement” Bush’s representatives are referring to came from the NCAA on July 28, 2021 and was in response to an inquiry about potentially having his records and participation restored with name, image, and likeness going into effect weeks prior.

The NCAA statement Bush is focusing his lawsuit around read as follows:

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” an NCAA spokesperson said at the time. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

Many believe that Bush should have his Heisman Trophy reinstated and returned given today’s new era of college athletics when ‘pay for play’ is now legal.

Bush forfeited his Heisman in 2010 after an investigation, that took four years to complete, determined that he and his family members accepted cash and other benefits, including a home in San Diego, during his time as a Trojan.