Unhinged Oklahoma Fan Accuses Inspirational USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Of Faking Blindness

Former USC long snapper Jake Olson is one of the most inspirational stories in sports over the last decade. One Oklahoma fan does not buy it.

Jake Olson (SNP) celebrates after a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on September 9, 2017, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Olson, who played for the Trojans from 2015-18, lost sight in his left eye before the age of one and fought cancer eight times over the next 12 years. He won seven of those eight battles.

Jake Olson is legally blind. That didn’t stop him from achieving his dream.

USC offered Olson the chance to walk-on as a long snapper and became the first blind player in college football history. His teammates helped him to line up and avoid contact during practice, while touch and sound allowed him to get the job done.

And then, on Sept. 2, 2017, Western Michigan and USC worked together to get Olson in the game. It was a perfect snap, a perfect hold and a perfect kick.

The joy on his face made for an emotional moment that will send chills down your spine.

Olson’s positive attitude toward life was infectious and quickly spread across the country.

Everybody, from his teammates to his classmates to his fans, love the way in which Olson carries himself. He has since gone on to start his own foundation, Out of Sight Faith, to provide technology to blind schoolchildren, serves as a motivational speaker, and works in the NIL space.

Olson is also a fantastic golfer.

Although Olson continues to touch the lives of others with every passing conversation, he has his haters. Rather, he has at least one hater in Norman, Oklahoma.

Sooners fans are still super salty about Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. ‘Soxman of the Americas’ decided to take out his anger on Olson.

As it would turn out, the Oklahoma fan might be onto something. Olson can neither confirm nor deny that he may actually have his sight, and his former kicker teammate helped to break the news.

Lose lips sink ships — Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) August 2, 2023

There you have it! Olson’s blindness has been a rouse this whole time.

Soxman of the Americas figured it out!