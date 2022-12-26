Unhinged Oklahoma Fans Let Lincoln Riley Ruin Their Christmas By Taking A Photo With Baker Mayfield After Rams Game

It has been nearly 13 months, but Lincoln Riley is still living rent-free in the heads of Oklahoma fans. They lost their minds when the former Sooners head coach took a picture with Baker Mayfield on Sunday.

Riley, who finished his first year with USC ranked No. 8 at 11-2, will coach in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Meanwhile, 6-6, unranked Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables will play in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Despite the fact that they should be focused on their own program, Sooners fans continue to think more about what they have than what they had. That has been the case for an entire year, ever since Riley moved from Norman to Los Angeles for a better, more lucrative opportunity.

As soon as he left for USC, Riley went from hero to villain amongst Oklahoma fans. They went buck wild on Twitter, and even the Sooner State’s governor took a shot at the departure.

This all took place after Riley won at least 11 games in four of five years as head coach. In the won year that he didn’t win 11 games, Oklahoma went 9-2 in the COVID-shortened season.

During the Riley era, the Sooners never finished lower than No. 10 in the AP postseason poll, made three College Football Playoff appearances, and produced two Heisman Trophy winners. He was remarkably successful and the fanbase loved him.

Not anymore.

One of those two Heisman winners was Baker Mayfield. Lincoln Riley coached Baker Mayfield.

BUT HOW DARE LINCOLN RILEY SUPPORT HIS FORMER QUARTERBACK?!

As Mayfield started for the Rams in a blowout win over the Broncos on Sunday, Riley took the 110 from his house mansion in Ranchos Palos Verdes up to SoFi Stadium. He brought the family to watch his former Heisman-winning quarterback make a start on Christmas Day and they all took a photo with Mayfield after the game.

Oklahoma fans did not like that. They especially didn’t like the fact that Riley referred to Mayfield as “one of [his] Q’s.”

This is my personal favorite:

Remember, Mayfield WON A HEISMAN TROPHY while playing under Riley at Oklahoma. They played for a chance at the national championship together.

Sooners fans adored them both. But not anymore. Riley is public enemy No. 1.

Meanwhile, he is in the Cotton Bowl at 11-2 and Oklahoma is in the Cheez-It Bowl at 6-6. Yikes.

